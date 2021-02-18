Teenager wanted on murder charges for shooting arrested

National-World

Snellville, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police said 17-year-old Damia Mitchell of Snellville, who was wanted on felony murder charges, has turned herself in.

Mitchell was wanted for charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 in the domestic-related death of a woman that occurred Sunday afternoon near Dacula.

The victim was 20-year-old Faith Burns from Loganville.

“Investigators believe that Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation prior to this shooting,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “They also believe there were multiple people present during the shooting and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.”

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court in unincorporated Dacula, police said. When officers arrived, they located Burns, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Burns was transported to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Police said investigators believe the shooting took place in the roadway. There are several shell casings along the opposite side of the road, according to police reports.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

