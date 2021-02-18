City of Tualatin opening 3 drop-off sites for residential tree debris following storm

National-World

TUALATIN, Oregon (KPTV ) — Got debris? The city of Tualatin will be offering free drop-off locations for residents starting Thursday for tree debris from the recent snow and ice storm.

The drop-off site are located at Atfalati Park, Brown’s Ferry Park, and Ibach Park. The sites will open at 1 p.m. and it’s no charge to Tualatin residents.

City officials say allowable debris includes tree trimmings, small stumps, limbs under 12″ in diameter, and parts of shrubs.

Rocks, landscape waste, large tree stumps, treated wood, demolition debris, rock concrete, hazardous waste, household garbage, and commercial tree debris will not be accepted, according to officials.

The sites will be open each day through the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be helping out at drop-off sites.

Officials are asking residents who are able to haul debris to help others who are not able to.

Residents who are unable to access one of the drop-off sites are asked to “neatly stack debris tightly against the curb so it is not blocking the roadway or storm drains and is away from trees, poles, fire hydrants, or other structures.” Officials state the city is working on a plan for removal of that debris.

