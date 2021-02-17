Lost engagement ring in Connecticut returned to owner

National-World

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) — An engagement ring lost in Milford has been returned to its owner.

Milford Police took to social media on Monday to post a picture of an engagement ring that was found in its box on a sidewalk near the Milford Fire Department.

The police department said it hoped people would share the post to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

By Wednesday, police posted that the rightful owner was found.

The Milford Police Department posted on Facebook:

The rightful owner of the ring has been found and the ring has been returned!! Thank you to the honest person that found the ring and turned it in and thank you to all of you that helped us by sharing this post!!

