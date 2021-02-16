Rescue teams begin search for missing persons after tornado hits coastal North Carolina area

National-World

Search and rescue teams are heading to Brunswick County, North Carolina, to help find missing people after a tornado ripped through the area, leaving a trail of damage early Tuesday morning.

The Wilmington Fire Department said teams requested by the state emergency management are deploying to locate the missing people.

Earlier, the National Weather Service Wilmington Office reported structural damage and power lines and urged people to avoid the area.

About 140,000 people were estimated to live in Brunswick County in 2019, according to the US Census.

The storm is part of the larger weather system that is bringing brutally cold temperatures to much of the US, including a paralyzing ice storm that has walloped Texas, causing massive power outages.

CNN has reached out to the Brunswick County Emergency Management Office for additional details.

Storms will continue in the area and tornado watches are still in effect for Eastern North Carolina, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Areas to the north of Wilmington including the Outer Banks through to Elizabeth City remain under watches until 8 a.m., he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.