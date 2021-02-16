Man charged with sexually assaulting girls after lengthy investigation

National-World

St. Clair, Missouri (KMOV) — A Missouri man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in St. Clair, Missouri.

The afternoon of Jan. 21, 2020 officers were called to a mobile home in the 300 block of E. Springfield Road for a report of a man sexually assaulting two girls.

After a lengthy investigation, William Michael-Myron Smith, 30, was charged earlier this month with rape or attempted rape with a victim under 12 years of age, statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of incest.

Smith is currently being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

