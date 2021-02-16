Atlanta’s middle and high school students return to class for first time in 11 months

National-World

Atlanta (WGCL) — The final phase of the reopening of Atlanta Public Schools began with a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the potential for icy conditions. Still, returning students told CBS46 they were glad to be out of the house.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s good to be back at school,” said William Sanders, a tenth-grade student at Grady High School.

Ninth-grade student Starrtanna Crawford said he had grown tired of virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some students are better in Zoom, and some students are better in person,” Startanna said. “I’m one of the students that’s better in person because I like to do work on paper instead of on a computer.”

According to the APS website, 41 percent of Grady students chose the in-person option. North Atlanta High School had the highest number of students returning in the district with 52 percent. The remaining high schools in the city had 30 percent or less choosing to return for face-to-face instruction.

Returning students said they hope the smaller class sizes will keep COVID-19 spread to a minimum.

“We all have masks and we’re social distancing,” said William, “so I think it’ll be fine.”

