Arizona Diamondbacks’ beloved ‘lemonade guy’ facing medical issues

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — The wife of ‘Lemonade Guy’ Derrick Moore, known for his shouts of “Lemonade, lemonade, like grandma made,” at Valley sporting events, says the beloved vendor is suffering from an unknown medical condition.

“It’s really hard,” said Renita Sanders-Moore. “You know he was paying for his own medical insurance before COVID, you know. But after that we couldn’t afford that private insurance anymore.”

Sanders-Moore says that over the past few weeks her husband has become increasingly disoriented, and there have been two incidents where she’s had to call paramedics because he was sweating and panting uncontrollably. “It seems to be a neurological problem,” Sanders-Moore said.

But since the couple no longer has health insurance, Sanders-Moore says she doesn’t know how she’ll pay for a diagnosis or medical treatment.

The health problems come after the pandemic forced fans out of stadiums, and left the famed lemonade vendor without the job he loved. “He’s a working man. And I know this is devastating to him because that’s his passion,” Sanders-Moore said.

Fans voted Moore the top vendor in the MLB back in 2015. “He’s happy all the time. He cheers people up,” his wife said.

And through his work, he was able to put his wife through college. “He followed my dreams and what I wanted to do,” Sanders-Moore said.

But today, she’s the one who has to speak up for the man known for that big voice. “I have a lot of faith in God that he can pull through this… but we need help,” Sanders-Moore said.

Sanders-Moore says she’s going to continue trying to figure out what’s wrong with her husband, with the hopes that his voice will once again fill stadiums across the Valley.

“I need my lemonade man back.”

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.