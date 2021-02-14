Man shot by an officer after striking squad car

National-World

WENTZVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) — A 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Wentzville late Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) spotted a 20-year-old woman driving a small SUV driving at over 100 mph on southbound Highway 61 near Wentzville Parkway. While pursuing the car, MSHP requested help from Wentzville Police.

“A Wentzville police officer responded to the area and observed the vehicle pursuit and a separate vehicle that appeared to be following the Highway Patrolman,” a spokesperson from the Wentzville Police Department said. The car trailing the chase then hit the trooper’s squad car near Timber Trace Drive, allowing the woman to escape. The officer got out of his car to conduct a traffic stop but the driver put the car in reverse in an attempt to hit him, police said. He was abled to move out of the way as the driver backed into his squad car.

“The Wentzville police officer was able to avoid being struck and discharged three shots and struck the suspect one time,” officials said. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers or troopers involved in the incident were injured.

The 20-year-old woman was later arrested at a home in Creve Coeur. MSHP confirmed the pair knew each other but the extent of their relationship is unknown.

