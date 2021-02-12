Service projects honor those who died in Parkland school shooting

National-World

Parkland, Florida (WFOR) — Sunday, Feb. 14, marks three years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

All week long, Broward County Public Schools have been participating in a variety of volunteer and community service activities in remembrance of the 17 students and staff lost and those who were injured during the Parkland school tragedy.

Friday, Feb. 12, at 10:17 a.m., the entire district observed a moment of reflection to honor and remember the victims.

“I was reflecting back on the three years and thinking about the 17 students and staff that we lost,” said Superintendent Robert Runcie who honored the moment of silence at Peters Elementary School in Plantation. “And how much of a hole and hurt it still has to their families and our community.”

Fourth graders at Peters Elementary on Friday put together mugs for the Plantation Police Department. Some students at the school also wrote kind messages in chalk on the school’s sidewalks.

Students at South Broward High School put together a drive-thru breakfast for police and firefighters in Hollywood.

“I’m just grateful and thankful that we’re able to serve our community during these hard times,” said Lt. Selina Hightower.

At Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, students honored the lives lost with a rendition of “Amazing Grace”.

“We can help make a difference with what we’re doing here today,” said Supt. Runcie. “The message of love continues now, here and across this nation. We need it now more than ever.”

Students who participate in activities and volunteer service projects were urged to do so safely by adhering to all COVID-19 related safety precautions.

For more information about Day of Service and Love, visit browardschools.com/serviceandlove.

