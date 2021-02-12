Skip to Content
National-World
By
Published 3:16 pm

High School students evacuated due to gas leak in school gym

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

Click here for updates on this story

    SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — According to Springdale school leaders, Central Junior High students were evacuated from the building due to a gas leak.

Students were evacuated around 3:30 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) and school let out at 4 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

Police say a gas leak was found in the gym area but the school has shut it off at this time.

Officials say they evacuated the students as a safety precaution.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content