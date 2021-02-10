Juvenile arrested after leading police chase in stolen car
Click here for updates on this story
Mobile, Alabama (WALA) — On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 10:39 a.m., police saw a stolen vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road and initiated a traffic stop.
According to MPD, once officers flashed their lights and siren, the suspect sped off and a pursuit ensued.
The police chase ended eastbound on Springhill Avenue near Bishop Lane when the suspect crashed into a vehicle.
MPD states the driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The suspect was a juvenile and was taken into custody.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments