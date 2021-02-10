Covid-19 survivor vowed to never give up: “I made a deal with God”

National-World

St. Charles, Missouri (KMOV ) — Mickey Williams’ long battle with COVID-19 and the complications caused by the virus is not over yet, but she can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This week, Williams was moved from the COVID ward at SSM St. Mary’s Medical Center to a rehabilitation hospital in St. Charles.

“I feel 100% better, but I know I got a long road ahead of me,” said Williams, who was first admitted to the hospital on November 7. Her husband, Brian, said there were three times that doctors called him to say he should come to the hospital because they were about to put Mickey on a ventilator.

“So, I held her hand and I said, ‘All we can do is put this in God’s hands.’ You know, we both prayed, we held each other’s hands and she pulled out of it. Every time,” he said.

Mickey Williams said there were ups and downs in her battle with COVID-19 and she missed her children and grandchildren. But, she said she vowed to never give up.

“I made a deal with God. I asked God to get me through this and if he did, I would never give up, no matter how hard it is,” she said. The Jonesburg, Mo. community has rallied around the Williams. A fundraiser to help with medical expenses is planned for Saturday at the Warrenton Elks Lodge in Warrenton. A 1-of-1-kind Cardinals quilt will be raffled off in a Facebook Live event after all the tickets are sold.

Brian Williams expressed his deep gratitude to members of the community and businesses that have shown their support. And he spoke about his admiration for his wife’s determination to beat COVID-19.

“She’s my hero, she really is,” he said. Williams referred to the doctors and nurses who treated her at SSM St. Mary’s Medical Center as “phenomenal.” She said the nurses became her family. Williams said she’s one of the lucky ones whose prayers were answered and she survived COVID-19. She said she’d probably be at the rehabilitation hospital for a month before she can finally go home.

