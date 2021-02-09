Small plane makes emergency landing on PA Turnpike

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the Pa. Turnpike Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of mile-marker 258 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a plane crash.

According to Carl Defebo with the PA Turnpike, a single-engine Cessna 172 plane made an emergency landing in the right lane of I-76 Westbound.

After the plane landed, it was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Two people were in the plane, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

Defebo says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash.

The plane is registered to Mustang Sally Aviation, in Camden South Carolina.

The FAA says it will investigate the highway landing.

