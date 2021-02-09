Man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping, shooting at woman

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davenport, Iowa (Quad Cities Times) — Davenport police arrested a man who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and then shot at her as she tried to escape.

The incident occurred at 11:01 a.m. at an apartment building at 3348 Heatherton Drive.

Roylee Richardson Jr., of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Richardson also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance-crack cocaine-first offense. Both of those charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Welch, at 11:01 a.m. officers were sent to the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive to investigate a report of shots fired.

While canvassing the scene officers discovered spent casings and other evidence that a shots fired incident had occurred.

During the investigation it was learned that Richardson allegedly struck the woman several times in the head with a pistol, which cased visible swelling to the woman’s head.

As the victim fled, Richardson allegedly fired the gun at her.

Richardson was located in the apartment building and tried to flee, but was quickly captured.

Officers seized Richardson’s weapon and also a baggie containing .8 grams of crack cocaine.

Richardson was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $17,000, cash or surety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.