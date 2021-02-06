Substitute elementary teacher arrested on 20 counts of child molestation

National-World

Carroll County, Georgia (WGCL) — A substitute teacher in Carroll County faces 20 counts child molestation after police were alerted by staffers at Mt. Zion Elementary School.

Carroll County investigators said they were called about allegations of misconduct by substitute teacher Amelia Ressler, 30, of Carrollton. The Carroll County Sheriff’s office said video, taken by Ressler, showed her touching herself in front of her second grade class during school hours.

“It’s disturbing. That’s what it is,” said Carroll County Communication Director Ashley Hulsey. “Where she was sitting, it wasn’t like it was a closed desk and couldn’t look up and visually see what she was doing at the time.”

Francis Burns has a grandson who attends school at Mt. Zion and said she can’t imagine what would bring a teacher to do such a thing.

“She needs to pay dearly,” Burns said. “If I had a child in that class, I probably would be in jail tonight. Our kids are our future and when you have someone like that; they sure don’t need to be around children.”

Carroll County Schools said in a statement they took immediate action upon learning of the allegations. Investigators said they will shift their focus to victims with forensic interviews expected to take several weeks to complete.

“We’re going to work very hard so that justice prevails,” Hulsey said.

