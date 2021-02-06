Driver charged after 8 year old gets hit by car at bus stop

National-World

Jackson County, Mississippi (WALA) — JCSO states that on Thursday morning, the child was crossing the westbound lane of Jim Ramsey Road to get on her bus when the car hit her.

The bus was stopped in the eastbound lane.

According to JCSO, the child was taken to Ocean Springs hospital where she was treated for a broken arm and leg.

The driver of the Nissan that hit the girl was not injured.

The woman was charged with Overtaking a School Bus, which means she didn’t stop for the bus. It is a misdemeanor charge.

Her name is Jolie Bor of Vancleave.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

