Man arrested on child pornography charges; officials say more charges expected

MILL SPRING, North Carolina (WLOS) — In a joint effort between Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, a Polk County man has been taken into custody on child pornography charges.

On Jan. 28, investigators from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Special Operations Divisions coordinated with Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in executing a search warrant at 710 Bishop Ln. in Mill Spring, located in Polk County.

Upon issuing the warrant, officials took Joel Truman Williams, 62, of Mill Spring, into custody.

This search warrant was based on information gathered during an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Williams was charged with:

Dissemination of Child Pornography

Attempting to Destroy Evidence

Two charges have been brought against Williams thus far, but this investigation is ongoing with HSI and officials said further charges are expected.

Williams was being held in the Polk County Jail but is out on bond.

