Tammy Daybell’s autopsy is complete

St. Anthony, Idaho (East Idaho News) — The autopsy for Tammy Daybell is finished and has been turned over to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators received the autopsy report from the Utah Medical Examiner Wednesday, according to a news release from Sheriff Len Humphries.

“The contents of this report will not be made public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation,” Humphries says. “We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Fremont County Sheriff deputies were called to Tammy and Chad Daybell’s Salem home on Oct. 19, 2019. Chad said Tammy went to bed coughing and he discovered she had died in her sleep. The 49-year-old mother of five had been in good health and was training for a race.

Tammy had visited with her siblings and parents two weeks earlier in Springville, Utah, and showed no sign of sickness.

Within weeks of her death, Chad married Lori Vallow Daybell, and a massive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies was launched into her death, along with the death of Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, and her two missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Tammy’s body was exhumed in December and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office is investigating Chad and Lori for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to Tammy’s death.

Tammy was the librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City and had also worked at Madison Middle School. Family and friends said she loved reading and serving others.

Tammy’s siblings and parents announced the creation of the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation in October “to honor her legacy of service and love of literacy.”

“Tammy’s true focus throughout her life was her family, from serving a delicious dinner each Sunday to remembering every birthday and holiday with gifts,” her obituary reads. “She also loved all sorts of animals, but she especially loved Indian runner ducks. She also raised pigeons, chickens, cats and rabbits, knowing each one by name. She loved gardening, cooking and playing games with the family. Her laugh will be remembered and cherished.”

