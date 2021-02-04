A skier was found dead after a New Hampshire avalanche, officials say

National-World

The body of a skier was recovered Wednesday after an avalanche in the New Hampshire Ammonoosuc Ravine in the White Mountain National Forest, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

It was the third time in less than a week where a back-country skier has died in an avalanche in the US.

The skier, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, was reported missing Tuesday evening after he didn’t return home.

Rescue teams found his body around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press statement.

The rescuers were helped when an avalanche beacon signal was detected at approximately 4:30 p.m, the department said. “The crew had to dig down approximately 13 feet of packed snow and debris before ultimately discovering the body of the missing skier,” according to the statement.

Earlier Wednesday, officials in Colorado confirmed the identity of three local officials who died in an avalanche in the San Juan Mountains.

They were discovered in more than 20 feet of avalanche debris, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said.

In Utah, a skier died Saturday after being buried by an avalanche in the back country of Summit County, according to the local sheriff.