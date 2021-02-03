A suspect is charged with six counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 5 children and an adult in Oklahoma

National-World

The man suspected of fatally shooting five children and one adult in Oklahoma on Tuesday has been charged with six counts of murder.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, was additionally charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill and a count of possession of a firearm while on probation, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge announced Wednesday at a press conference.

The shooting in Muskogee, in eastern Oklahoma, also left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Loge said that “the court entered a plea of not guilty” on Pridgeon’s behalf and set a court date of February 18.

CNN has reached out to Pridgeon’s attorney and is seeking a copy of the charging documents.

Police had said they were alerted to the shooting by a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived at the residence and saw a suspect, identified by police as Pridgeon, leaving with a gun in hand. Pridgeon was arrested after a short chase.

Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin told reporters that Pridgeon “made the initial 911 call” that brought police to the scene “and asked for EMS to be sent to their location.”

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the victims or information about a motive.