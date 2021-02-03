30 dogs, over a dozen other animals and 4 kids removed from mobile home

National-World

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Thirty American terrier pit bulls, four children and several other animals, some dead, were removed from a mobile home in Lawrence County.

State police say when they arrived to the home on Rabbit Haven Lane in Washington Township Saturday, they found deplorable conditions. Children and Youth Services removed four school-age children from inside.

Police then came back Sunday and executed a search warrant.

They say animals were being kept in kennels and pet carriers with “excessive amounts of feces and urine-soaked pads and bedding.” Some kennels had more than one dog inside.

“The residence was in complete disarray and the overwhelming odor could be smelled from outside,” a release from police says. Some animals were outside in 21-degree weather.

Police seized 30 American pit bull terriers, one kitten, two gerbils, six feeder mice, two ball python snakes and three dead ball python snakes.

The animals are now being housed at an animal rescue.

Police expect endangering the welfare of children and several counts of animal cruelty will be filed at a later date.

