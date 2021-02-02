Winter storm buries roads in Pennsylvania

National-World

MOUNT POCONO, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Snowplow drivers were doing their best on Tuesday to keep up with this winter blast.

Giuseppe Rametta from Tobyhanna has been out plowing since Sunday.

“I love it. I am making money. I feel sorry for the people that are stranded, but Mother Nature is getting even with us for the last four or five years we’ve had a mild winter,” Rametta said.

According to our Stormtracker 16 team, parts of Monroe County saw up to three feet of snow.

In Mount Pocono, there is about two feet on the ground, and wind drifts created even more of a mess.

Corey Juretus from Reading had to stay overnight at a nearby hotel. Digging his car out was quite the chore.

“This is just ridiculous. It’s hard; it’s freezing out. It’s not a good time,” Juretus said.

People we spoke to say while this kind of weather is expected during the winter in Pennsylvania. It never gets easier, especially for those who have to work in it.

Brian Kinsley lives in Pocono Summit and works for the United States Postal Service. He says the job is difficult when Old Man Winter dumps this much snow.

“You have to have the chains on, and if you don’t have the chains on, you’re not going anywhere. It’s very difficult. I don’t plan on getting too much done today just because there’s not much I am going to be able to do.”

“I am used to this. I have been up here 27 years. This is not the worst storm we’ve seen yet,” Rametta added.

Plow drivers Newswatch 16 spoke to say it could be a while before many parking lots, side streets, and even main drags are fully cleared of snow.

PennDOT is also asking people who don’t need to travel to stay home.

