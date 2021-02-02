Students honor essential workers by dressing as doctors, police officers

National-World

Los Angeles (KABC) — Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights is highlighting Catholic school week with a special celebration: students dressed up as their favorite essential worker.

“I’m dressed up as a doctor and my mom is a doctor,” said Alexa. “I like doctors and I like to help people.”

It’s also the first day back at school for several students since the start of the pandemic. Teachers say it’s a great way to welcome students back and appreciate the sacrifices of so many others.

“It makes me feel good. It’s really fun to see and that they look up to people in their community,” said third-grade teacher Daniel Garcia.

The school’s principal, Catalina Saenz, wants students to learn about the importance of hard work for your community.

“We’re just super happy to be celebrating our essential workers,” said Saenz.

“We are a community. We consider ourselves to be learners and disciples of our faith and so as such we just want to say thank you to everyone out there and everything they do to keep our country and our schools open and safe.”

