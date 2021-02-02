‘He was young’: Widow hopes to raise awareness after husband dies from COVID-19

National-World

Salem, Oregon (KPTV) — A 43-year-old Salem man died from complications of COVID-19, according to his family.

Tim Senske died January 25 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital after less than a month’s battle with the virus, said his wife, Amy Senske.

Tim was described as a healthy, strong plumber by trade who had a passion for sports, the outdoors and most of all, his family.

“He was a fantastic person and he had a big heart,” Amy said Monday in a Zoom interview with FOX 12, a week after her husband died.

Amy and her husband were married for six years and shared a blended family with her 18-year-old son and his 16-year-old daughter.

“Everybody, I think, is just in shock because it happened in 26 days,” Amy said. “They had him on every vasopressor, medicine, life support option, every setting on everything was as high as it goes, and he was still not stabilizing.”

Amy got the gut-wrenching call exactly a week ago.

“The doctor called and said he’s not going to make it through the day,” Amy said.

Amy said her husband was diagnosed with COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms a few days before the New Year. On December 31, he began having trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital, which he never left.

Tim had no underlying medical conditions, his wife said, adding that his rapid decline in the hospital was as shocking as it was devastating.

The family wasn’t allowed to visit and could only talk to and see Tim over video chats.

“That’s the hardest part,” Amy said.

But during her husband’s final hours, family was allowed to visit to say goodbye.

“On his wedding hand, he doesn’t have a ring, it’s my name tattooed, so I held that hand and his mom and sister held the other,” Amy said. “He was young and he was Tim. He was such a good person and good family man and he works hard and he tries to do the right thing and I just don’t understand why it happened to him.”

“I just want to raise awareness out there that this can happen to a hard-working dad who’s 43,” Amy added.

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and medical expenses. To contribute, visit gofundme.com/f/Please-Help-Tim-Senske-Beat-COVID?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet.

