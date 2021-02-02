Gwinnett Co. is among the GA counties where UK COVID-19 variant has shown up

National-World

Gwinnett County, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — There are 19 confirmed cases of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus that have now shown up in Georgia, and Gwinnett County is one of the places where the variant has emerged, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Monday.

In all, there are nine Georgia counties — all of which are in metro Atlanta — where the UK variant, also known as COVID variant B.1.1.7, has shown up. In addition to Gwinnett, the other counties are Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding.

The cases range from in age from 15 to 61 and include eight men and 11 women. The state did not list how many cases of the variant were found in each county.

“The CDC has said this U.K. variant is likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March,” Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said. “We must ensure we are taking every precaution right now to prevent transmission of COVID and to avoid a surge in hospitalizations and loss of life.”

Although only 19 cases of the variant have been discovered in Georgia so far, the Department of Public Health said it is working with several commercial labs to determine whether the variant is present in “hundreds” of specimens that have been collected at testing sites across the state.

As a result, the question health officials now have to find an answer for is how widespread the variant really is in Georgia.

