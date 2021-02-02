$8.3 million in rental assistance secured for residents impacted by Covid-19

National-World

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KFSM) — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring announced Tuesday (Feb. 2) a collaboration with the Springdale-based nonprofit Excellerate Foundation to give over $8 million in rental relief to Benton County residents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established a new $25 billion federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 200,000. The funds were approved to help people living in rental properties who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic make their rent and utility payments.

“After a year of sacrifices and hardships, many of our fellow citizens are now facing stark choices about making rent payments, keeping the lights on or putting food on the table,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “By offering rental assistance to those in need, this grant will help many of our fellow citizens persevere through what we all hope will be the last few months of the pandemic. I appreciate our partnership with Excellerate Foundation to make this a solution to one of our most pressing COVID-19 related issues.”

Benton County received $8,364,838.70 of the assistance to be distributed until December 31, 2021.

The Excellerate Foundation will work with eligible households to make payments from the ERA funds directly to landlords and utility companies on their behalf.

To qualify, households must have an annual household income of approximately $60,000 or less depending on family size. Other eligibility requirements apply, according to Moehring.

To learn more or to apply for the funds, you are asked to fill out the contact form found here or call 2-1-1.

“We are excited to be leveraging our Hark division and technology to help the people of Benton County,” said Jeff Webster, President/CEO of Excellerate Foundation. “Furthermore, our partnership with United Way/2-1-1 and others during 2020 gave all of us exceptional experience at providing this type of support. Working with various partners in the community will be a tremendous step in the right direction to provide stabilization to many in need due to the pandemic.”

