2 accused of threatening restaurant staff with firearms during dispute over takeout order

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two individuals after they say threats were made during a dispute over takeout food.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) has charged and arrested two people who are accused of threatening staff at Ay Caramba with firearms after an argument about a takeout order.

APD says no one was injured in the incident.

George Christian Anagnostopoulos, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $2,500 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:

Going armed to the terror of the public

Carrying a concealed weapon

Open container of alcohol in vehicle

West McCaskill Hunter, 22, of Asheville, was released on a $5,000 secured bond. Officials say he has been charged with:

Assault by pointing a gun (3 counts)

Going armed to the terror of the public

Carrying a concealed weapon

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

No other details have been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.