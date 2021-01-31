Daughters of the American Revolution get creative with performance, film short movie

National-World

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS ) — A local historical organization is putting on the lights, camera, action!

Typically the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution performance is live in classrooms.

This year, however, due to COVID-19, members decided to take the production route and are filming a short movie.

It will then be given to fifth grade classes in Transylvania County with a lesson plan that follows the North Carolina curriculum.

“I just want the students in Transylvania County to learn a little bit about this wonderful American history that we share,” said Molly Tartt, lead DAR member.

The film is being shot at the Allison Deaver House, and it was made possible thanks to two grants from Pisgah Health Foundation and Episcopal Women’s Group.

