Volunteer Jam rescheduled for August

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — This year’s Volunteer Jam has been rescheduled to August. due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels was originally scheduled for Feb. 22 at Bridgestone Arena, but has been moved to August 18.

“As much as we are disappointed that we have to move the Volunteer Jam, we appreciate the fans sticking with us,” Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew said in a statement on Friday. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

There is good news as Randy Travis, Chris Young, Michael W. Smith, Lorrie Morgan, Exile and Anthony Castagna were added to the lineup.

The lineup includes The Marshall Tucker Band, ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Cece Winans, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, Junior Brown, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay.

Outback Presents Director of Production David Lower said it is a honor to be apart of this project and celebrate Daniels.

“He was one of the largest personalities in country music, and used his voice to not only to bring country artists together spreading great music around the world, but also to champion so many great humanitarian causes during his lifetime – especially the military and its selfless members who often are neglected and forgotten when they come back from their time serving. I look forward to being part of the great tradition of the Volunteer Jam this year, and hopefully into the future,” Lower said in a statement on Friday.

Daniels first performed the Volunteer Jam in October 1974 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

