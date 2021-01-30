Police stumble upon dog fighting ring

National-World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Chained dogs out in the cold and inside a dank basement filled with harnesses, injectable meds and caged pit bulls. Police originally came to this home on Saginaw Street in Flint on a drug bust.

Police found cocaine and a gun. Soon they realized they uncovered a dog fighting ring.

“it just breaks my heart. I’m 100 percent a dog lover and don’t want to see this stuff going on,” Lt. Liz Rich from the Michigan State Police said.

Arrests were made with drug and animal abuse charges pending. 15 pit bulls were rescued and taken to Genesee County Animal Control.

“It’s heartbreaking. They didn’t ask for this, they were born into this lifestyle. They were chosen for this lifestyle and there’s no way out,” Becki from Flint City Pits said.

Becki and TJ volunteer with Genesee Animal Control and they also run Flint City Pits, a foster-based rescue. During their time as animal advocates, they’ve seen the horrors of these fighting rings firsthand.

“They come into the shelter and they’re scarred. They’re scared and a lot aren’t super friendly with dogs. We’ve had some come in missing parts of their face, it’s just gone. And this is how these dog’s live day and day out….”

What makes things harder is these dog fighting rings are highly secretive.

“These dogs are moved often, kept in secure locations. It’s not an easy thing to catch unless somebody says something it’s almost impossible. Unless they stumble upon it, people aren’t willingly giving up this information…”

Stumbling upon dog fighting ring is what the police did. They know more are out there and are calling on the public to help keep an eye out.

If anyone is in a position where they need to report or suspect dog fighting, please call Genesee County Animal Control at 810-732-1660 or the Gen County Sheriff Department at 810-257-3442.

