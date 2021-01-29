Man continues to fight for his life after critical crash

National-World

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A man remains in the hospital as he recovers from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a tree at Prospect Park last week.

Family members are praying for David Love’s swift recovery, but bills are adding up.

“He was on his way to take care of my 10-year-old niece Teyana. He truly has a beautiful heart. A big, big, big heart,” said Shakiyla Riley, Love’s sister.

Riley recalls the moment that changed her brother’s life forever.

“He still is having no movement,” Riley said. “They increased his sedation today, and then he’s not having a lot of progress neurologically.”

Remaining by her brother’s side, she’s keeping her spirits high.

“He’s very strong. He’s a fighter,” Riley said. “I always knew I was pretty strong but this girl. This definitely kicked my strength up.”

But getting other family members in town is starting to get expensive. Riley has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs for her parents to be able to stay here and watch over their son.

“Because I want to make sure they have their space. They have their hotel taken care of. That’s one less thing,” Riley said.

No donation is too small. Riley said if you don’t have anything to give to send a prayer their way.

“A prayer is the best thing,” Riley said.

