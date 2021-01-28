Three teens have been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a Senegalese family of five

National-World

Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with a house fire that killed three adults and two children in Denver last year, authorities said.

The Denver Police Department announced on Wednesday that two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were being held on suspicion of charges including murder, arson and burglary, among other counts.

The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday at their homes in Jefferson County, though they have not been formally charged yet, according to a news release. The Denver District Attorney will determine the final charges, police said.

Police did not name the three teenagers, citing their ages and the ongoing investigation.

“We continue to express our condolences to those affected by this crime,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.

“Our homicide team, along with our partners at the ATF, U.S. Secret Service, and the Denver Fire Department, worked tirelessly to identify those responsible for this horrible crime, and we thank those who supported the family and the Senagalese community.”

The fire killed a Senegalese immigrant family

Police said in the news release that they had not uncovered evidence that the crime committed last year was motivated by bias.

Five members of a Senegalese family were killed when a fire tore through a two-story home in Denver on August 5.

Djibril and Adja Diol and their baby daughter, Khadija, died along with Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Beye. Djibril Diol, who was an engineer and the brother of Hassan Diol, had recently relocated his wife from Senegal, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.

Three others survived after jumping from the second floor. The flames damaged two neighboring homes.

Investigators later released an image of three people in dark hoodies and full face masks who they said intentionally set the house on fire and fled in a dark sedan.

The case garnered national and international attention last year, with Senegal President Macky Sall saying at the time that he was closely following the investigation.

Family, friends and members of the community mourned the loss of the Diols.

“We are grateful, but we are still in pain,” Papa Dia, a Senegalese immigrant who has served as a spokesperson for the family, said at a news conference Wednesday. “Arrests have been made but it will not bring these beautiful people back.”