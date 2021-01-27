Employee sentenced for nearly $50K fraud scheme

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Nicole Doxtator, 30, was sentenced to two years and one day in prison following her conviction for mail fraud and aggravated identify theft on Jan. 14.

Officials say Doxtator, who committed the offenses in connection with her position as an economic support specialist with Milwaukee County Enrollment Services, pled guilty on Sept. 24.

According to the indictment, Doxtator and her co-defendant, Granville Holley, made changes to the closed files of thirteen former Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients, causing the benefits to be revived.

Officials say SNAP cards were then mailed, not to the former recipients, but to addresses where Doxtator and Holley would retrieve them. According to a news release, the two used several of the cards to make purchases for themselves, and others were sold for cash.

The scheme began in December 2015 and continued through December 2018, resulting in a loss of $49,432.10 to the federally funded program.

“Doxator is heading to federal prison because she exploited her position of trust to steal public funds meant for people in need,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “The Department of Agriculture performed excellent work in bringing this case, which stands as a warning to anyone else who would consider stealing public benefits.”

