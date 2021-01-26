Wheeler pepper sprays man during confrontation at restaurant

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — For the second time this month, Mayor Ted Wheeler was confronted at a restaurant.

According to a police report, this confrontation ended when the mayor pepper-sprayed a man who followed him to his car.

According to the report, Wheeler was leaving the Hillsdale McMenamins Brewery and Public House with former mayor Sam Adams when a man confronted him, accusing the mayor of not wearing a mask inside the restaurant.

The report says the mayor told the man under COVID regulations people are allowed to take off their face mask for eating and drinking.

The police report claims the man was videotaping the mayor and followed the mayor to his car, not wearing a face mask.

The report claims Wheeler told the man to back off as the man allegedly got within a foot or two of the mayor’s face.

The mayor allegedly told the man he had pepper spray and to back off again.

The man didn’t, according to the report the mayor pepper-sprayed the man and then threw him a water bottle to rinse out his eyes.

According to the report, Wheeler did not recognize the man.

The report claims the man backed off then and that Adams backed up the mayor’s claims.

A spokesperson says the mayor is cooperating with police and encourages others involved to do the same.

