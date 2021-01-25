Short-eared owl released in the Poconos

National-World

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A short-eared owl now has a new home in the Poconos at Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge near Stroudsburg.

“These birds don’t live in the forest like other owls. They live in fields. This is a recovering golf course and a perfect habitat for this bird to spend the rest of its winter. It’s probably not a Pennsylvania bird; it’s probably from up north,” said Kathy Uhler, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

The owl was brought to Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg late last month after being found in Susquehanna County.

Kathy Uhler is the center director. She says the bird was dehydrated with some bruises when he was brought in.

“He had a bloody nose, so he ran into something. He also had a concussion,” said Uhler.

Short-eared owls are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. That’s why Uhler says it was important to get the bird healthy and back out into a natural habitat.

The short-eared owl is one of many other animals set free at Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

Jared Green is a wildlife refuge specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He says this is a great place for the owl to roam.

“This is kind of one of our go-to spots for releasing animals that have been rehabilitated. It’s a wonderful spot for the owls. There’s plenty of rodents out there for them to feed on,” said Green.

The short-eared owl was banded at the rehabilitation center in Hamilton Township over the weekend. The band helps identify and track individual birds.

