GA has gained back 82% of the jobs lost during the pandemic, state says

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — State labor officials said the state saw a significant increase in the number of jobs available in Georgia in December.

According to a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Labor, Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to reach 5.6% in December.

“December is yet another month where we have seen job growth throughout the state,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

“We more than doubled our job growth from November, which is very promising, considering how challenging of a year this has been. Georgia has gained back 82 percent of the jobs we lost at the beginning of the pandemic and continue to remain strong in economic growth and business development.”

Jobs in Georgia increased by 44,700 in December, Butler said.

Officials noted the job total listed online at EmployGeorgia, a state website for job seekers, has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic from the April 2020 listing of just 73,000 jobs.

Additionally, over half of the jobs listed on the state’s website advertise annual salaries over $40,000.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains:

Administrative and Support Services, 10,900

Accommodation and Food Services, 9,700

Retail Trade, 7,800

Transportation and Warehousing, 3,200

Durable Goods Manufacturing, 2,700.

