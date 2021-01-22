Thieves vandalize homeless outreach organization’s buses

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A homeless outreach organization is left without transportation because thieves stole parts from the Street Angels’ buses.

“I started up one of the buses. It was really super loud. Well, something’s not right. So I was like, ‘We can take the other bus. Not a big deal.’ Started up that bus, and it was even louder,” Street Angels co-director Shelly Sarasin said.

Sarasin said thieves stole valuable catalytic converters out of each bus.

The two buses, now tucked away at the repair shop, are the main mode of transportation for the Street Angels. It’s how they reach the homeless population in Milwaukee.

“We take out hot meals. We take out bag lunches that are provided by the community, blankets, clothing, anything a person would need to survive outside,” Sarasin said.

To get the two buses back could cost up to $2,000 each.

While Sarasin said insurance will likely cover the costs, and many mechanics are offering to help out, this slows them down at a time they’re needed most.

“We’re living in hard times and it happened, and now we have to get through it and yeah, it does. It hurts the people we’re serving outside,” Sarasin said.

Mechanics told WISN 12 News catalytic converter thefts are on the rise.

Street Angels said they will return to their routes Thursday night and use their own cars to continue their outreach.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.