Mobile Area Jewish Federation responds to Nazi graffiti

SEMMES, AL (WALA) — The Mobile Area Jewish Federation released a statement Thursday about vandalism in Semmes that included Nazi symbols and phrases spray-painted on school buses.

The statement reads, “There is no place for hate and bigotry in our community and country. We believe education is the only way to fight bigotry and we urge our community leaders to be proactive about teaching our students about antisemitism. We have every confidence that the authorities will do what is necessary to keep our educational, religious institutions and community-at-large safe during this challenging time.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the vandalism happened at Semmes Middle School on January 17 or 18.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call MCSO at 251-574-8633 or go to mobileso.com/crimetips to report anonymously.

