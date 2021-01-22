Flint families permanently affected by water crisis

National-World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — Flint resident Keri Webber and her family are permanently scarred from the lead in Flint’s water.

To Webber, a slice of the $641.2 million settlement just adds insult to injury.

“How do you put a price tag on a human’s life? I was told by the state my daughter and husband did not matter because they were 15 and 45. They were worried about kids 7 and under. I’m not an ogre, I know that causes mental damage. My daughter needs a liver,” Webber said.

Her youngest daughter has lead poisoning. Her oldest daughter has legionella and her husband has had heart issues and two strokes.

“I made every meal. I handed them every glass of water. And I know in my head I didn’t poison my family. That’s a guilt that’s almost overwhelming to live with,” Webber said.

Webber feels her daughters’ lives were ruined and they still use bottled water for nearly everything.

“As a whole, we’re disappointed because of the restrictions they left within the lawsuit. It’s going to be difficult for the majority of the citizens that were affected to meet those demands,” said Florlisa Stebbins, Flint resident.

Stebbins and her family didn’t get the expensive and rare bone lead level tests that are required to get more settlement money. They are still deciding if they even want to try.

“Even if I qualified myself and my children, I feel it would be wrong for me to accept that and let everybody else suffer,” Stebbins said.

Stebbins said Flint residents will have to live with this for however long, or short, their lives may be.

