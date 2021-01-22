Arizona advocates push for people with disabilities to get vaccine priority

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Advocates are calling for the state and counties to prioritize people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The Arizona Center for Disability Law sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Health Services offering recommendations for the state’s distribution plan.

“Many people within our community are worried about COVID-19 and when they will get vaccinated,” said Sey In, an attorney with ACDL.

In said people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are often at greater risk of getting sick or dying from the virus. Right now, it is unclear when they will be able to get vaccinated.

“There is not really a lot of clear guidance as to when priority would happen,” said In.

The letter urges the state to revise vaccination plans to explicitly prioritize those individuals with disabilities and their support professionals. Cherrie Lonkar has four children with developmental issues and knows first hand the struggles to keep them safe. Although she got vaccinated through work, she is advocating for other families to get priority too.

“Whoever that may be; if that is mom, dad, foster parent, whoever is their caregiver should be vaccinated,” said Lonkar.

The Arizona Center for Disability Law is holding a virtual information session on Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss questions surrounding the vaccine. To register, click/tap here.

Arizona’s Family reached out to ADHS and the Maricopa County Health Department but did not hear back as of Thursday night.

