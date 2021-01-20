‘Hall of Fame’ nurses come out of retirement to help in expanding vaccination efforts

National-World

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Nurses are coming out of retirement to help keep the vaccine rollout on pace as it expands to include more people eligible for the shot.

“When word got out that we were providing vaccines here at St. Elizabeth, we had retirees wanting to come back and help during this time,” said Megan Vasseur.

Vasseur is coordinating the efforts of those returning to the job to help out with vaccinations.

“I never dreamt that my life would take this course, but it’s great,” said retired registered nurse Patty Burns.

“I worked as a nurse for 43 years, at St. Elizabeth the entire time, and retired at the end of 2017,” Burns said. “And now, I’m back.”

Burns is one of about 20 who has either come back from retirement or switching over from another position at the hospital to get involved in the vaccine efforts.

“Some of the nurses may be education, quality, our IS department, even some that are getting ready to retire, but want to stay on to help any way possible,” Vasseur said.

Some of the nurses, like Burns, are known around St. Elizabeth as “Hall of Fame” caliber.

Burns said she offered to do whatever was needed from giving shots to sweeping the floors if it helped the health care workers on the job.

“I went through AIDS and Ebola and all of the other outbreaks and this tops them all. So, I know the stress they’re under,” Burns said.

“As a nurse, it’s not a job. It’s part of who you are, and the need is there and they’re wanting to help in any way they can,” Vasseur said.

