Excavator arrives at property once owned by Fotis Dulos

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) — State police returned to a property in Farmington that was once owned by the prime suspect in the disappearance of a New Canaan mother.

Wednesday morning, an excavator was spotted at Fotis Dulos’ old Mountain Spring Road property.

State police originally returned to the property the day before.

It’s been nearly one year since Fotis Dulos died following a suicide attempt at the Farmington home.

He was arrested in January of 2020 and charged with felony murder following the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The New Canaan mom was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019.

State troopers were seen Tuesday morning at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. in Farmington, one of the properties that was owned by Dulos’ company the Fore Group.

Investigators were seen searching the property, including police K9s.

Several detectives were also seen digging holes in the backyard at one point in the afternoon, even using ground-penetrating radar.

The home is currently up for sale for nearly $1.7 million.

Police said they are following up on old leads, but said there is no new information available at this time.

