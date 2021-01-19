No Surprise: Los Angeles ranks No. 1 in having the nation’s worst traffic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBS/KCAL) — Even during the pandemic and with many people still working at home, Los Angeles still has the nation’s worst traffic, a new study shows.

Consumer electronics company TomTom released its new study and L.A. is ranked number one in the country when it comes to congestion.

Doug Shupe with the American Automobile Association says Los Angeles is seeing fewer cars on the road since the pandemic, but so is every other city, so it’s not surprising that L.A. still the worst.

“This study did not surprise me because severe traffic in SoCal is something we’ve been dealing with for decades,” Shupe said. “The traffic troubles we experience in SoCal won’t go away overnight!”

But he says it will get better, eventually.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure projects planned before the 2028 Olympics, but that’s one good sign to come,” Shupe said.

TomTom says in 2020, Los Angeles topped the nation with a 27% congestion level, meaning 27 percent more time to get from point A to B, which is down from 42% the year before.

Compared with the rest of the world, L.A. ranks 85th in congestion levels, with the worst in the world now going to Moscow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.