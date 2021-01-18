Woman’s car stolen with child inside; thief brought back the boy, then drove off again

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — A woman has her son back, after a thief stole her car with the child inside.

Police responded to a business on the 11900 block of Southwest Canyon Road at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

A woman said she went into Basics Meat Market to quickly grab a couple of items and left her 4-year-old son in the car with the engine running.

While she was inside the store, a man got into the car and drove off.

The woman told FOX 12 the man then drove back to the market and yelled at her, threatening to call the police because she left her son in the car. The man ordered her to get her son out of the car, and then he drove off again.

“As moms, we get really busy and we think we’re just running in for a second and this is just a perfect example of just letting our guards down and how terribly it could have ended, so I’m just thankful that he’s OK and it was so stupid and I’ll never do that again, but it’s that split-second decision that could just change everything,” the woman told FOX 12 on Saturday.

She said the boy was not harmed during the ordeal.

Police are looking for the suspect and the vehicle. The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with dark brown braided hair. The car is a 2013 silver Honda Pilot with Oregon plates 357GLV. Anyone with information is asked to call Beaverton police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.