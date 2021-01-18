Children’s Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 related MISC cases

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — A COVID warning when it comes to young people. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is seeing its largest number of cases of what’s called MISC.

This is the rare, complex syndrome connected to the virus that can inflame the child’s heart and other organs.

As vaccinations continue across the country young people are last on the list. Experts believe the recent uptick is connected to holiday travel and gatherings.

For most of the summer, Childrens had two patients a month with MISC. In December, they had 10.

January will surpass that.

Dr. Jean Ballweg, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Cardiologist said, “We know that over 50% of our pediatric patients are having cardiac manifestations of MIS-C and they’re serious. Some of our kids have needed to be on a heart-lung machine. Many have needed to be intubated and IV meds to support the heart. We have a follow-up program and will up for a year after discharge. I suspect those with heart issues, we will follow indefinitely.”

What’s really a trouble for kid heart doctors is no one really knows the long-term implications of this syndrome.

They want this to be a reminder to stay vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.