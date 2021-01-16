Man faces charges after deputy is shot

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHARLOTTE, Iowa (WQAD) — UPDATE: Twenty-nine-year-old Jesse Doran is now charged with two felonies, along with a parole violation. He’s facing charges for “control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon” and first-degree burglary.

He’s in the Clinton County Jail without bond.

ORIGINAL: Two people, including a Clinton County deputy, are in the hospital after a shooting incident in Charlotte, Iowa on Friday, January 15.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an incident at a residence in the 1000 block of 308th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

As deputies arrived and approaching the building, one was struck by gunfire from inside the home and was rushed to the hospital, where is undergoing surgery.

The residence had one occupant, a woman whose identity has not been released, who was also sent to the hospital with an unnamed injury.

After the gunshots, additional officers were called to the scene and were able to catch the suspect, 29-year-old Jesse L. Doran, who has currently been charged with Violation of a No-Contact Order. The Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges are pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.