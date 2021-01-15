Woman discovers human skeletal remains at Kuau Cove

National-World

Maui, HI (KITV) — A Maui woman made a shocking discovery at a beach in Pa’ia on Thursday.

While at Kuau Cove, also known as Mama’s Beach, Chelsea Williams said she reached down for her coffee and noticed what looked like a skull in the distance.

“What caught my eye was the full set of teeth,” Williams explained. “I kind of got up the nerve to get a little bit closer to it and then I could see it was definitely a human skull. There were maybe some other bones around it, but it seemed like it was definitely uncovered like it had been buried. The tree roots were kind of going through the skull.”

Maui Police and members of the State Historic Preservation Divison were called to the scene to investigate.

The State Department of Land and Natural Resources says partially exposed human skeletal remains have been reported in at least four different areas along that coastline from coastal wave erosion.

On Wednesday, human skeletal remains were discovered at Puamana Park in Lahaina, according to the DLNR.

The state agency says erosion on the coastline seems to be accelerating.

