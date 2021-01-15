Students start petition urging Denver public schools to vaccinate teachers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KCNC) — As many students and staff prepare to head back into the classroom this semester, some argue if teachers aren’t vaccinated, it’s too soon to learn in-person. At least 600 students, teachers, parents, and staff at East High School have signed a new petition calling on Denver Public School to make sure teachers are vaccinated before returning to the classroom.

East High School Senior Hermela Goshu will not be returning to in-person learning on Jan. 25.

“We were kind of shocked when we were told that we were going back to school on the 25th,” said Goshi. “I don’t feel safe in any sense of the word. I don’t think our district has it figured out, and therefore I don’t think any of our schools have it figured out.”

Goshu, and a group of students, started the petition. Their list of demands includes teacher access to vaccines before in-person learning, changes to online learning to meet the needs of all students, and better access to sanitary resources, hand sanitizer, and masks.

“I started doing some research on the district’s protocols that they published, and everything that they provided for schools to go back and it felt really inadequate,” Goshu told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “It didn’t feel like it would support teachers, or administrators, or any staff in schools to protect students.”

Denver Public Schools released a statement to CBS4:

“Denver Public Schools is deeply committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all staff when it is available. Currently, we have notified about 1,500 school-based staff who are now eligible to receive the vaccine and we are working diligently to identify partners that have enough of the vaccine and the structures set up to deliver them.

“The safety of our staff and students remains a top priority. We’ve worked in collaboration with health experts and DPS educators to create a plan for a safe return to in-person learning, with several layers of safeguards in place to protect the health of our staff and students.”

East High Senior Kai Vong will be going back to school on Jan. 25 but says the options for DPS teachers and students aren’t ideal.

“I am nervous just because there are so many variables, and you can only control yourself,” Vong said. “What they should be prioritizing is the safety of the teachers and the students, which are the foundation of DPS.”

As these students adjust to the uncertainties of senior year, they know a safe return starts with a safe staff.

“If you have a majority, or a lot, of teachers saying that they don’t feel safe in schools, that should be prioritized and heard,” said Goshu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.