Smile South Central organization helps bring art to local neighborhoods with murals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — “2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I’ve seen since I’ve been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can,” said Septerhed, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations, and paintings.

” If we can help a younger generation by showing love…and give our time to help out…it teaches them to be like that later in life,” he told Localish.

Septerhed is one of the muralists with Smile South Central, a grassroots group that brings art to Los Angeles neighborhoods.

“A lot of kids don’t have the same opportunities as other kids. It’s a human right to be shown love and compassion,” Septerhed shared.

