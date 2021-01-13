Homebound senior citizens concerned about getting vaccine in Arizona

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — During the pandemic, the elderly were told to stay home and now, some in Arizona can’t leave their homes to get the life-saving vaccine.

“I just don’t go out, period,” said Jim Cruse.

He couldn’t even if he wanted to.

“My van doesn’t work,” said Cruse.

He told Arizona’s Family he’s been inside his Phoenix mobile home since January. The Vietnam veteran is also battling disabilities.

“It’s hard for me to get in and out of vehicles,” said Cruse. “When I get there, I can’t walk.”

Right now, he misses his family.

“My 12-year-old granddaughter tested positive and her mother tested positive,” said Cruse.

And he’s never been tested cause he can’t get to a testing site. The 76-year-old can’t get to the vaccination site either. A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Health Department told Arizona’s Family that a plan is being developed with community partners to help homebound seniors like Cruse but details have not been released.

“Somebody should have figured that out a long time ago,” said Cruse.

Until then, Cruse is stuck on his porch alone.

“I mean, all of the sudden, you’re allowed to get it ’cause of your age but there’s no plan in place to make it happen,” said Cruse.

